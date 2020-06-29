National Confectioners Association Has a New ‘Visual Identity’

Candy is supposed to be fun, right?

Well, that’s the thinking behind the new website — itself part of a broader five-year strategic plan — from the National Confectioners Association (NCA).

“The new brand includes bright, candy-colored hues that capture the fun and unique nature of the confectionery industry and give a stylized take on the classic treats enjoyed by millions of Americans each year,” the Washington, D.C.-based association said in revealing the updated website and detailing its “Thrive in 2015” plan.

The updated site is indeed a colorful destination that could reminded visitors of a candy store. The site, according to the organization, “features a streamlined layout and updated content dedicated to communicating NCA’s policy priorities and providing resources for its member companies. The association’s new brand will also be reflected at future NCA signature events, in its annual report and in the next iteration of its annual 'Sweet Insights: State of Treating' report that is released each spring.”

The new “visual identity” for NCA is a key part of the association’s near-term future.

“Our updated visual identity modernizes our look and aligns NCA’s brand with the engaging and vibrant companies and products we represent,” said John Downs, the organization's president and CEO. “This new look and feel brings to life the joy and sweetness associated with the confectionery industry and more accurately reflects the powerful confectionery brands that drive a strong economic impact in cities and towns across the country.”

