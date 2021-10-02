Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/10/2021
Registration Open for 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo
According to NCA, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the largest show in North America representing the confectionery and snack industries.

Registration has opened for the Sweets & Snacks Expo, which will take place this year June 23-25 at the Indiana Convention Center, in Indianapolis. According to its organizer, the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the largest show in North America representing the confectionery and snack industries.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries, and now it is more important than ever to all of us that we can safely convene for a productive and rewarding in-person experience,” noted John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “We are excited to provide attendees the opportunity to find inspiration, take part in educational sessions and make meaningful connections with those in the industry they have missed over the past year all while keeping safety the priority at this year’s show.”

The expo will continue to offer attendees opportunities to discover new confectionery and snack products, actionable insights, and access to industry and retail professionals.

Further, in close collaboration with state and local officials, the show will introduce new safety precautions and reimagine events to prioritize attendee safety amid the pandemic. 

