Sweets & Snacks Expo Moving to Indianapolis in 2021

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) will host the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo June 22-25 at the Indiana Convention Center, in Indianapolis, moving from Chicago for the first time in the show’s history.

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will continue to offer attendees the opportunity to discover new confectionery and snack products, actionable insights, and access to industry and retail personnel. Many features of the show, including Destination Retail and industry awards, will remain an important part of the 2021 expo, according to the Washington, D.C.-based trade group.

Meanwhile, some features originally scheduled to debut at the 2020 show will be unveiled in Indianapolis, including the Most Innovative New Product Awards Reception and the Supplier Showcase. The show will introduce new safety precautions and reimagine favorite events to prioritize attendee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much discussion with our stakeholders in the candy and snack industries, and careful consideration of our options, we’ve seen strong support for an in-person event,” said NCA president and CEO John Downs. “We want to balance the safety and welfare of our attendees with their desire to conduct in-person business, and therefore have decided to move forward with a show that exceeds expectations and makes every effort to keep our attendees safe.”

NCA noted that it's committed to working closely with state and local officials to ensure that the 2021 event is safe for all attendees.

Booth sales for the 2021 show will open shortly, and attendee registration will open January 2021. Go online to receive a notification when registration opens, or contact [email protected] with questions about booth sales or attendee registration.