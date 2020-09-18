Pandemic Halloween Now on Instacart

Spirit Halloween is giving trick-or-treaters an omnichannel treat this year by teaming up with Instacart to provide same-day delivery.

The seasonal retailer of everything Halloween with 1,400 locations will now provide scary-fast same-day (and contactless) delivery of costumes, decorations and more.

The pandemic is keeping many shoppers at home this year, and Halloween shops are notoriously crowded. The availability of Spirit Halloween merchandise on Instacart means that shoppers won't have to brave crowded stores — or head to grocery or mass retailers —to shop for Halloween this year.

As for how many Americans plan to celebrate? The majority. According to new data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA), 80% of Americans believe they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in a July survey.

"We believe the magic of Halloween is transformative," said Steven Silverstein, president and CEO, Spirit Halloween. "This year, more than any other, we need the escape that Halloween brings. We've heard your call and Spirit has answered with unique products and services like Instacart delivery to make your Halloween safer and more thrilling than ever."

According to NCA data, Halloween chocolate and candy sales are actually up this year. For the latest four weeks ending Sept. 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13%, growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%. The grocery channel is a key driver for the growth of Halloween chocolate and candy sales as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores more often. In the grocery channel alone, Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 17.1%.

In addition:

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can’t imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

This reflects an independent survey from Insight to Action that found 70% of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year.

"With Halloween just six weeks away, we want to make it even easier for people throughout the U.S. to plan ahead for this year's festivities," said Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart. "With searches for 'Halloween' on Instacart up more than 650% year-over-year, it's clear consumers are looking to get into the spirit of this festive holiday. We're proud to partner with Spirit Halloween to deliver costumes, décor and spooky essentials so customers can celebrate Halloween 2020 in style."

The deal with Spirit, meanwhile, marks Instacart's latest non-grocery partnership, which lately have included deals with Staples, Big Lots and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Instacart now partners with more than 400 national, regional, and local retailers to offer delivery from 30,000-plus stores across more than 5,500 cities in the United States and Canada. Instacart delivery is currently available to more than 85% of households in the United States and more than 70% of households in Canada.