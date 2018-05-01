Sweeten Summer Sales with Peri & Sons’ BBQ Bloomer

Brighten the produce isle with Peri & Sons Farms’ Sweet BBQ Bloomer promotion featuring a delicious, low-fat alternative to the traditional deep-fried blooming onion. Our premium colossal-size sweet onions can’t be missed and make a stand-out stackable DRC display when filled with colorful grab-n-go bags that include a spice packet and recipe.

Consumers have easy access, by QR code, to step-by-step preparation and cooking instructions, a fast and fun video tutorial and a delicious array of low-fat, dipping-sauce recipes. During the promotional period consumers can “Enter to Win” a popular portable gas grill. It’s perfect for grilling up our BBQ Bloomer and wowing guests at their next barbeque.

Peri & Sons Farms is the first domestic, onion farming operation to achieve the Sustainably Grown certification from SCS Global Services (SCS). Years before sustainable farming was popularized, we were already putting substantial resources into implementing new farming techniques and adopting cutting-edge technologies with the goal of sustainability.

We are certified GFSI/GlobalGAP so our customers can buy our Sweet BBQ Bloomer onions knowing that they have received the highest level of food-safety due diligence possible.