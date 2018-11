New from Vegolutionary Foods, Sweet Potatoasts are a gluten-free alternative to traditional toasted bread made from sweet potatoes. Frozen and ready-to-make, the sweet potato slices are said to be a suitable source of vitamins A and C, and do not contain artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Vegan and Paleo-friendly (with 15 net carbs), the slices can be prepared in the toaster or toaster oven for one to two cycles.