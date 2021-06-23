Sweet Frigo® Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread

Frigo® Fresh Mozzarella Cheese has a delicate, milky flavor with a slightly elastic texture. Frigo® Fresh Mozzarella is great for snacking, appetizers, salads, pizzas, and pasta. Summer time is the peak season for fresh fruits and vegetable picking and we've handpicked this recipe just for you! This Sweet Mozzarella Flatbread brings fresh peaches and our favorite fresh mozzarella cheese together for sweet and juicy flavor, you'll savor! Follow this link for this quick and easy summer flatbread recipe and other recipe ideas: Sweet Mozzarella Flatbread (frigocheese.com)