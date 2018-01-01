Press enter to search
Swedish Sugar Buster Sparkling Beverages

Good Idea’s Swedish Sugar Buster sparkling beverages are new to the U.S. market and intended to give health-conscious individuals a new strategy for handling the sugar spikes following regular meals. Said to contain a combination of amino acids and the mineral chromium necessary to reduce post-meal blood-sugar levels after a carb-rich meal by 20 to 30 percent, the beverages come in two flavors: Sparkling Orange Mango and Sparkling Lemon Lime. Unsweetened, all-natural, vegan and non-GMO, the beverages are said to work with any meal containing fast carbs and should be taken before and with the meal for maximum efficiency. It can be consumed as a healthful alternative to sugary carbonated soft drinks and other fast-carb treats.

