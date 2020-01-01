Sustainably Wrapped Traditional Mexican Tamales

With Del Real Foods, you can make great tasting, restaurant quality Mexican meals at home in minutes.

In today’s modern life, consumers are balancing between speed, convenience & taste. That’s why our mission at Del Real Foods is to provide families with traditional Mexican meals that are fast and easy to make at home. Our lineup of authentic Mexican heat and serve products includes our new sustainably wrapped Mexican tamales, as well as base proteins like Carnitas and Shredded Chicken, to side dishes like traditional Salsas de Molcajete.

Visit us to learn more at: https://delrealfoods.com/retail-sales or email us directly at: [email protected]