Superior Grocers Reveals Exec Changes

There are some more changes to the leadership team at Superior Grocers. Following the promotion of Richard Wardwell to president and CEO in January, the West Coast independent retailer announced that it has moved up Miguel Alarcon to SVP of operations and hired Tom Finn as SVP of marketing and merchandising.

A 40-year retail veteran, Alarcon joined Superior Grocers in 2016 and served as director of operations. He began his industry career as a courtesy clerk and also worked as regional director of operations at El Super and VP of operations at KV Mart. In his new role at Superior Grocers, he will continue to oversee the company’s operations and tackle expanded responsibilities.

“His (Miguel’s) leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our success and we look forward to his continued contributions,” said Wardwell, who took over as CEO when founder and longtime leader Mimi Song recently moved to chairperson of the board.

Meanwhile, the retailer tapped Tom Finn to help lead the company’s marketing and merchandising efforts. He, too, has more than three decades in the industry and his work experience includes a role as VP of center store, at Northgate Markets and director of grocery at Stater Bros. Markets. Finn also held roles at the Food 4 Less and Ralphs banners of The Kroger Co.

In welcoming Finn, Wardwell noted, “His expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and enhance the customer experience.”

The executive changes come at a time when the indie chain is on an expansion path. Superior Grocers opened its latest store in Tulare, Calif., in December 2022 and acquired the independent chain Numero Uno in July 2022. Previously, Numero Uno operated 22 Hispanic retail grocery stores in Southern California.

Founded by Song in 1981, Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently owned grocery store chains in Southern California, now operating 70 stores throughout that region. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., the company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.