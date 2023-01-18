Superior Grocers’ President Adds CEO to Title

The president of Superior Grocers has been promoted. The California retailer announced that Richard Wardwell will serve as both president and CEO, taking on the role from founder and outgoing CEO Mimi Song.

Like many grocery executives, Wardwell has spent his 40-year career in the industry. He began as a courtesy clerk and worked his way up to several roles, including positions as director of operations for SaveMart and VP of operations at Raley’s Food Source division. He joined Superior Grocers in 2014 as VP of operations before being elevated to SVP of operations, COO and president.

Song, who started Superior Grocers in 1981 not long after emigrating from Korea, will remain as company chairperson. She said that Wardwell is well suited to oversee the organization. “For over eight years at Superior, he has proven to be a great leader with the vision to expand on the success Superior has built over the past 42 years. He is passionate about the industry and his relentless pursuit of excellence has positioned us for success,” she declared.