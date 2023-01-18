Superior Grocers’ President Adds CEO to Title

In addition to growing Superior Grocers from one store in Covina, Calif., to dozens of locations, Song has long supported local causes. The Superior Foundation has raised more than $1 million for schools, youth programs and scholarship programs throughout the region.
Wardwell shared that he is honored to expand his responsibilities as Superior Grocers’ leader. “Very proud of what our team has been able to achieve during these exciting times. I will continue to encourage our leaders, team members and partners to achieve even greater success in providing quality, variety and value to our customers,” he remarked.
To his point, Wardwell’s new executive position comes at a time of growth. In December, Superior Grocers opened its latest store in Tulare, Calif., as it continues to expand into the Central Valley part of the state. Also last year, the company acquired the independent chain Numero Uno, which operated 22 Hispanic stores in Southern California. “Under his leadership, we acquired Numero Uno and I look forward to the next phase of growth and expansion,” added Song.
Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently owned grocery store chains in Southern California, now operating 70 stores throughout that region. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., the company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.