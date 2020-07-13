Press enter to search
Superior Grocers Opens 2nd The Market Store



By Bridget Goldschmidt - 07/13/2020

Superior Grocer's second small-format store, branded The Market by Superior, is debuting in La Mirada, California.

Known for its large stores and displays, Superior Grocers has rebranded a second small-format store under its new banner, The Market by Superior. The 29,000-square-foot store is located in La Mirada, California.

The Market features an enhanced assortment tailored to its surrounding community. Store offerings include an expanded selection of liquor, beer and wine, 5 Star Choice Beef and additional fresh seafood items, organic produce, a full-service bakery and complete take-home meals.

“We are very excited to open our second The Market by Superior in the city of La Mirada,” said Richard Wardwell, president of Santa Fe Springs, California-based Superior Grocers. “We are honored to serve the neighborhood with a great shopping experience and the same great customer service people have come to expect from Superior.”

Additional services provided at The Market in La Mirada include home delivery and a DMV Now kiosk.

The first The Market location, at 25,000 square feet, opened in September 2019 on Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles.

One of the largest independently owned chain of grocery stores in Southern California, Superior Grocers operates 46 stores throughout the region, employing nearly 4,500 associates.

