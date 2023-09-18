SunButter Jammies

Twenty-plus years after SunButter hit supermarket shelves with a nut-free alternative to peanut butter, the brand is broadening its offerings by introducing Jammies, a frozen line of crustless frozen sandwiches Jammies. Made with SunButter sunflower seed butter and either grape or strawberry jelly, individually wrapped Jammies fills the rising need for nut allergen-free crustless sandwiches, giving consumers and retailers an option that’s school- and travel-friendly. The plant-based, vegan and kosher product is made in a facility that is certified free from such top food allergens as peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish and sesame seeds. The sandwiches deliver 7 grams of protein per serving and contain no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Jammies’ suggested retail price is $6.49 per 8 ounce 4-pack of 2-ounce sandwiches. The product is also available at club stores in a 12-pack retailing for a suggested $14.99.