Struesli Savory + Seed Granola

Innovative granola purveyor Struesli has expanded the category with the launch of Savory + Seed Organic Granola, which the brand bills as the first product of its kind to explore a savory flavor profile, for use in both sweet and salty recipes. The nut-free granola combines such organic superfoods as pumpkin seeds, golden flax meal and hemp hearts with its hero ingredient, the tiger nut, which is actually a tuber. This seed blend is mixed with flaked sea salt and refined coconut oil before being gently baked in small batches. Each serving offers 3 grams of dietary fiber, plus healthy fats, for a filling addition to recipes or satisfying snacking on its own. A 9-ounce resealable bag retails for a suggested $11.99. Savory + Seed joins the brand’s existing clean-label lineup of Original and Cacao + Coffee varieties; all of them are USDA Certified Organic, vegan, and grain- and gluten-free.