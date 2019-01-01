Strongbow Hard Cider 100 Cal Slim Cans

New from Heineken USA are Strongbow 100 Cal Slim Cans, 8.5-ounce cans of hard cider in three flavors, each can containing just 100 calories. Positioned at the intersection of cider, canned wine and hard seltzer, the ciders come in a variety pack that features Strongbow's newest variety, Dry Pear, a mildly sweet pear-apple cider with a light, dry finish, alongside Rosé Apple and the recently relaunched Original Dry varieties. All Strongbow products contain no artificial flavors or colors.