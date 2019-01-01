Press enter to search
Close search

Strongbow Hard Cider 100 Cal Slim Cans

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Strongbow Hard Cider 100 Cal Slim Cans

New from Heineken USA are Strongbow 100 Cal Slim Cans, 8.5-ounce cans of hard cider in three flavors, each can containing just 100 calories. Positioned at the intersection of cider, canned wine and hard seltzer, the ciders come in a variety pack that features Strongbow's newest variety, Dry Pear, a mildly sweet pear-apple cider with a light, dry finish, alongside Rosé Apple and the recently relaunched Original Dry varieties. All Strongbow products contain no artificial flavors or colors.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Chomptown Protein Cookies

Caulipower Cauliflower Tortillas