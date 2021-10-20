Striking a Better Balance Between Value and Quality in Online Grocery

Online grocery is having its heyday. Grocery retailers have been put to task to quickly enable this channel and its fulfillment options for customers who have preferred it during the pandemic, or who use online ordering to complement in-store shopping. In the big picture of omnichannel retailing, we’re coming to learn that online actually plays a critical role in building customer loyalty. As it turns out, Symphony RetailAI customer data-driven insights show that omnichannel grocery shoppers shop more frequently and spend up to 20% more compared to in-store-only shoppers. This signals the importance of online moving forward in the quest for shopper loyalty. Knowing this, and to meet the needs of omnichannel shoppers as they engage online, retailers must seek to understand which customers are motivated by price and which prefer to seek quality over price.

Key Items Are Best Identified by Segmenting Customers

On one end of the spectrum are your most price-driven customers. Price matters most to them, so they make purchase decisions based on the perceived value of those items. As such, they are willing to substitute products for a better price. On the other end of the spectrum are shoppers guided by perceived quality. They tend to be less price-conscious, caring most about a specific product attribute, ingredient or benefit as they shop. These customers won’t compromise on what’s most important to them either, and are willing to pay more for something they deem to be high-quality. The worst-case scenario for a retailer is to not understand what those key items are for each segment, and driving potential customers to shop elsewhere because of this.

Irrespective of where you sit in the market – a health-conscious fine-foods retailer or a low-price supermarket – it is essential that you take a systematic approach to properly identifying your key items for customers on that sliding scale of value and quality. This is important because by our analysis of shopper data over the past year, Key Quality Items and Key Value Items are both underrepresented in the online channel, leading to a potential yet significant loss of sales.