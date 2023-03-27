Meal maker Stouffer’s, a brand of Nestlé USA, has now cooked up its first line of side dishes. Stouffer’s Sides offers a variety of comfort-inspired recipes to augment and elevate the dinner plate. Packaged in a convenient-to-serve-from tray, all options are ready from the microwave in 17 minutes or under. The line consists of eight SKUs, all providing three to four servings, based on product size: Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, withcream and pepper for extra flavor; Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake, featuring rotini pasta and broccoli tossed in a real cheddar cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs; Scalloped Potatoes,made with sliced potatoes smothered in a parmesan cheese sauce and topped with additional parmesan cheese; Garlic Mashed Potatoes, offering a savory garlic flavor with a hint of pepper; Cheddar Bacon Potatoes, featuring diced potatoes mixed in a cheddar cheese sauce, sprinkled with bacon and topped with breadcrumbs; Southwestern Cheesy Rice & Beans, featuring a base of Mexican-style rice combined with beans, dressed in a sour cream and mild chile sauce and topped with cheddar cheese; the brand’s famously creamy Macaroni & Cheese,now in a side dish portion size; and Vegetable Fried Rice, providing rice mixed with carrots, peas, onion and scrambled egg in a garlic soy sauce. The introduction of Stouffer’s Sides comes as consumers seek added convenience with meal prep and are turning to the frozen food section with greater frequency. All varieties will be available in April for the suggested retail prices of $4.49 for a 16-ounce package and $6.99 for a 24-ounce package, with prices varying by retailer.