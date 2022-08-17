Store Brands Reveals 2022 Editors' Picks

Progressive Grocer’s sister publication Store Brands has released its 2022 Editors’ Picks.

This year's Store Brands’ Editors’ Picks includes a broad range of items for customers seeking healthy alternatives. The editors judged innovative private brand items that were designed to meet consumer demand for products that are flavorful and made from ingredients that help promote healthier lifestyles. The editors awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in 26 categories.

Below are just a few of the featured winners of the annual award program. For more winners, click here to access Store Brands' coverage.

Albertsons Cos.

Signature Select Ice Sparkling Water Kiwi Strawberry (Bronze)

The Signature Select Ice is a Kiwi Strawberry flavored thirst quencher, made with sparkling water and natural flavors. It contains no sugar, and features vitamins including the antioxidant vitamin A.