Store Brands Reveals 2022 Editors' Picks
Progressive Grocer’s sister publication Store Brands has released its 2022 Editors’ Picks.
This year's Store Brands’ Editors’ Picks includes a broad range of items for customers seeking healthy alternatives. The editors judged innovative private brand items that were designed to meet consumer demand for products that are flavorful and made from ingredients that help promote healthier lifestyles. The editors awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in 26 categories.
Albertsons Cos.
Signature Select Ice Sparkling Water Kiwi Strawberry (Bronze)
The Signature Select Ice is a Kiwi Strawberry flavored thirst quencher, made with sparkling water and natural flavors. It contains no sugar, and features vitamins including the antioxidant vitamin A.
Open Nature Plant-Based Cheese (Bronze)
The Open Nature line of non-dairy cheeses is Albertsons’ first entry into plant-based cheeses, and so far, sales are outperforming expectations. Coming in slices and shreds, the products melt just like regular cheese. The retailer said that a plant-based spreading cheese is debuting under Open Nature later this year.
Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG)
Best Choice Superior Selections Chicken Sandwich Sauce (Gold)
Associated Wholesale Grocers’ private label chicken sandwich sauce gives shoppers the ability to cook chicken sandwiches at home topped with the signature tangy sauce. The retailer said distribution of the sauce doubled in its first three months.
Topco Associates
Wide Awake Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee (Gold)
Wide Awake has added Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee to its cold coffee line-up and was the brand’s first foray into the refrigerated space.
Southeastern Grocers
Prestige Sweet Onion Bacon Vinaigrette (Bronze)
Made with hardwood smoked bacon, dijon mustard, spices and onions, the dressing from the retailer’s Prestige brand offers a sweet and smokey combination ideal for salads.
Naturally Better Organic Tri-Color Quinoa (Bronze)
This quinoa product gives customers a healthy grain option at a great value. The organic product is a good source of iron and fiber, and can be substituted for rice for something new in home-cooked meals.
“We strive to present our customers with quality products that they’ll love and that are easily implemented into their lives to help them save,” said Gayle Shields, VP of Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers. “We’re thrilled 10 of our products were picked by the Store Brands editors this year, and we look forward to introducing our customers to more than 500 new products before the end of this year that will continue to deliver fresh new varieties with our try it, love it or your money back guarantee.”
