Retail and Inflation: Shopper Behavior at the (New) Shelf

Rethink 'Shrinkflation' and Volume Adjustments

A noticeable trend in the findings is that when prices increase in lower-frequency categories such as body wash and dish wash, shoppers clearly stick to their favorite brand but opt for a smaller pack.

This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that retailers and brands should immediately start shrinking pack volumes. It can be a risky move in the long run, since shoppers might feel tricked if the change isn’t properly communicated. Only in two scenarios did we notice no change in shopper behavior with reduced pack sizes: when the packs shrink across the entire category or when the category doesn’t have obvious volume standards (e.g., dishwasher pods).

Although these items are considered essential, consumers can postpone purchases in low-frequency categories and search for better deals elsewhere, in case their favorite brands raise their prices. So, while it seems counterintuitive, now is the time to think about testing and widening the portfolio – from different pack sizes to entirely new products with added benefits – not only to intercept this delay in purchases, but also to truly understand what your shoppers need and how you can further support them.

Amp Up Private-Brand Communication and Innovation

Another question on many retailers’ minds is whether inflation will further accelerate private-brand share and penetration.The results from this first test show that private brands don’t tend to get purchased more often, even in the extreme price-increase scenarios (see the example in Figure 1 above).