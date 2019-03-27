Stop & Shop Rolls Out Taste of Inspirations Deli Meats

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC has launched a line of four deli meats under the Taste of Inspirationsbrand. Now available exclusively in almost all Stop & Shop deli departments, the line consists of the following:

Bruschetta Inspired Roasted Turkey Breast: Slow-roasted turkey breast seasoned with sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and onion.

Pineapple Flavored Smoked Ham: Smoked ham in a pineapple-flavored brown sugar glaze.

Horseradish Flavored Roast Beef: Traditional roast beef trimmed and seasoned with horseradish, mustard and onion, along with other natural flavors.

Thai Chili Seasoned Turkey Breast: Turkey breast with a mild sweet flavor, a hint of citrus, and a dash of spice.

“Taste of Inspirations’ new deli meats allow our customers to enjoy distinctive flavor combinations that we hope will inspire them at meal time,” noted Mark Messier, EVP merchandising at Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We are proud to continue to bring convenient new meal solutions to our customers that they can’t find anywhere else.”

The Taste of Inspirations product line, which also includes pastas, marinades and dressings, provides shoppers with premium food and beverage products made from high-quality real ingredients. The private brand is also carried by Landover, Md.-based sister banner Giant Food.

To encourage shoppers to purchase the new deli meats, Stop & Shop is offering on its Facebook page such simple recipes as Thai Turkey and Peanut Lettuce Wraps, Mediterranean Turkey Wraps, and a Horseradish and Caramelized Onion French Dip.

Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates at more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 list of the top grocers in the United States.