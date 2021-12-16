Stop & Shop Rolls Out New Hiring Campaign

A new year is coming, and it seems the same labor challenges are following. Following a major one-day hiring event in late October, the Stop & Shop banner of Ahold Delhaize USA is launching a new media campaign to attract workers.

The “We’re Hiring” campaign includes television ads that tout the benefits of working at the grocer’s stores and e-commerce facilities across New England. Stop & Shop is seeking full-time, non-seasonal, in-store and e-commerce staff. The positions include union roles that extend from the fresh food departments to overnight crews and cashiers, baggers and home shoppers.

In this campaign and in other hiring efforts, the retailer underscores the long-term opportunities of joining the business, noting that it is the largest unionized grocer in New England. Stop & Shop is also promoting the benefits of becoming a team member, such as training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, mentoring and tuition reimbursement for full-time associates pursuing further edition in business or food industry areas of study.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are paths to successful careers,” said Maria Silvestri, SVP of human resources. “This year alone Stop & Shop has promoted more than 1,300 part-time associates to full-time roles. We hope that those who are interested in working for a company that cares and invests in its associates and communities apply and join our team.”

