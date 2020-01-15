Stop & Shop Reveals New Paid Parental Leave Benefits

Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/15/2020
Stop & Shop's new paid parental leave benefits went into effect Jan. 1

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. is offering new parental leave benefits that will give qualifying full-time associates of any gender and gender identity six weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months after the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child.

The new benefits, which went into effect Jan. 1, will be offered in addition to the grocer’s other time-off plans, which include paid time off and short-term disability.

“We’re proud to introduce these additional benefits for parental leave – and to better support our associates during this important time in their lives,” said Maria Silvestri, SVP of human resources at Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We hope this brings meaningful change by delivering more flexibility and financial assistance for both moms and dads to support their growing families.”

Stop & Shop sister banner Hannaford Supermarkets rolled out similar benefits last September. Other retailers to introduce parental leave assistance include Walmart and Dollar General

Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates and operates 400-plus stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

