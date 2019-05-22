Stop & Shop, Hungry Girl Go on Food Truck Tour

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC has hit the road with Lisa Lillien, creator of the Hungry Girl brand, on a food truck tour. The co-branded food truck will visit 200 Stop & Shop stores throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

“We’re very excited to be working with Hungry Girl to bring hundreds of fun food events to Stop & Shop customers over the next few months,” noted Whitney Clarke, SVP and chief marketing officer of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop. “We know our customers are looking for ways to create quick and easy meals using high-quality, healthy ingredients, and our stores are focused on helping them do just that. We can’t wait to show them some of Lisa’s favorite items available at our stores.”

The tour begins May 22 in Hartford, Conn., and will last through October. Each event will feature foods from national brands – all of which can be bought at Stop & Shop – in addition to product samples, coupons, and a shopping guide offering tips for consumers to prepare easy and nutritious meals and snacks in their own home kitchens.

“Eating smart can be filling and delicious — Stop & Shop helps make it easy, too,” said Lillien, who has racked up a fan base of 3 million daily email subscribers and social media followers, 13 best-selling books, a national magazine, a podcast, and regular TV appearances. “Stop & Shop’s premium brands like Nature’s Promise and Taste of Inspirations, along with a stress-free shopping experience, make it simple to pick up nutritious items all year long. I’m excited to introduce Stop & Shop customers to my latest food finds, tips and tricks.”

Lillien will make appearances at select locations during the tour, and upcoming issues of Stop & Shop’s Savory magazine will feature fast, fresh and easy Hungry Girl recipes.

An Ahold Delhaize USA company, Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.