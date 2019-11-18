Stop & Shop Hires SVP of Finance

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. is in the middle of a multiyear brand refresh of more than 400 stores across the Northeast, and now there's a new face on the grocer's leadership team to help implement these plans: Mary Lynn Phillips has been appointed SVP of finance, effective Dec. 3.

Phillips comes to Stop & Shop from Stuart Weitzman in New York, where she was CFO. Her past retail credits also include Talbots Inc. and Coach's North America division.

“We are incredibly excited to have Mary Lynn Phillips join the Stop & Shop team as we continue to reposition our brand for the future and build a strong foundation for growth,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “Phillips’ leadership capabilities, along with her broad financial and operational experience in highly competitive markets, will help drive Stop & Shop’s financial performance in 2020 and beyond.”

Additionally, Stop & Shop will see its president, Mark McGowan, exit at the end of 2020, with current president of Giant Food, Gordon Reid, taking the helm.

As for the store refreshes, the new vision can already be seen at a number of stores, including 21 Long Island, N.Y., locations that were completed this fall.

Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates at stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.