Stonyfield Organic Kids Yogurt with EnviroKidz Cereal Toppers

Yogurt brand Stonyfield Organic has teamed up with Nature’s Path’s EnviroKidz organic kids’ cereal to offer Stonyfield Organic Kids Yogurt with Nature’s Path EnviroKidz Cereal Toppers. Available in two varieties of yogurt made with organic lowfat milk, the line offers a nutritious breakfast, lunch or afternoon snack. The products contain 25% to 35% less sugar than the leading yogurt with toppings, while also offering 10 grams of protein per serving. Additionally, both varieties are USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Strawberry Yogurt & Choco Chimps features EnviroKidz Choco Chimps cereal, organic corn puffs coated in organic Fairtrade cocoa, while Vanilla Yogurt & Koala Crisp includes EnviroKidz Koala Crisp cereal, organic crispy rice puffs with a Fairtrade cocoa flavor. By uniting two popular organic brands, Stonyfield and EnviroKidz are delivering a product that should appeal to parents as well as kids, since it’s free from toxic pesticides and made with always organic and non-GMO ingredients. A 4-pack of 4-ounce cups of either variety retails for a suggested $6.49.