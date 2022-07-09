Stonyfield Organic Banilla Single-Serve Cups

Already a fan-favorite flavor in its original quart size, Stonyfield Organic’s exclusive Banilla (banana + vanilla) flavor is now available in 5.3-ounce single-serve cups. Additionally, by purchasing Banilla cups or any other Stonyfield products, consumers can help save organic family farms at a time when more than 100 farmers are at risk of losing their livelihoods. In response, the brand is h bringing on as many farmers as possible and donating $100,000 to the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership to assist at-risk farmers in finding new customers. The Banilla single-serve cups retail for a suggested $1.29.