Stocking the Grocer's Digital Shelf

Progressive Grocer: Congratulations on your new role. How do you explain to people what Label Insight does?

Todd Morris: I start by asking if they’ve ever tried to find a product that is either peanut-free, gluten-free or low in fat. Most people acknowledge that they have some type of requirement in the diet or product choices they make. Then I explain that Label Insight is the world’s most comprehensive and trusted source for product attributes. We know 24,000 attributes for 83% of all products sold. People don’t realize there’s that much complexity to every single product, but consumer searches are really complicated, and today people are searching more for attributes than brand names. We’re the people who know the details of products and help shoppers find them.

PG: It’s stunning that there are 24,000 attributes. That’s extremely granular.

TM: It’s unbelievably granular, but people are searching for things like cauliflower-crust pizza. There are these microscopic need states people have, but there has been a tendency to think generically about attributes, because there were limitations on claims that could be made. In an ecommerce world, people search for very specific things, so you have to have a database that’s as specific as the consumers’ needs and their search terms. Label Insight bridges the big divide between very specific needs and a product’s hyper-specific attributes.

PG: How do you source the data?

TM: We were the pioneer in the SmartLabel initiative several years ago, and that has now grown into a database that tracks 170,000 nutrients, almost 400,000 ingredients and 5 million claims, so it’s an incredible source of truth for finding products. We live in a world where consumers absolutely are aware that what is in products affects their health. Almost 50% of shoppers today adhere to a specific diet or health regimen.

PG: How is that affecting search behaviors?

TM: More than 80% of searches in Amazon grocery are not for brands, they are for specific product attributes. Consumers know that what they eat affects how they feel and how they live, and it extends to beauty products, too, so people are searching for things like paraben-free makeup. The world is moving towards consumers who have very well-articulated needs and [are] trying to find the channels where they can buy the products that meet those needs.

PG: That’s a challenge because what can seem to a shopper like a specific search can yield hundreds, if not thousands, of results.

TM: It changes the game for retailers and for manufacturers. It’s why we’ve got to zero in on consumer attributes that they care about, so if they go to an ecommerce site and type in “peanut-free,” the first search item returned isn’t peanut butter. It is important for retailers to understand there is a new digital shelf, and most of the time it’s out of stock or under-stocked if the attribute data that people are searching for isn’t present.

PG: How is this new attribute-driven search behavior affecting overall categories?

TM: In the past, you had the snack aisle, but now consumers don’t go to the snack aisle, they're searching for gluten-free, low-sodium snacks, and that’s the shelf they’re in front of in an ecommerce world. If the shelf doesn’t have products that are high-quality that meet that need, they’re not going to buy anything. If there are five options, they’re going to buy a little. If there are 100, they’re going to buy a lot more. We want to make sure that every shelf is full of products that deliver exactly what the shopper wants. It’s a pretty simple premise. And let’s face it: