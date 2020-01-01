Press enter to search
Steve's Mediterranean Chef Hummus

Steve's Mediterranean Chef Hummus

Steve’s Mediterranean Chef Hummus

Known for its handcrafted Mediterranean recipes, Steve's Mediterranean Chef has expanded its product offerings with the introduction of a line of hummus based on a time-honored Lebanese recipe from the family of company founder and CEO Pierre Chammas. The U.S.-made gluten-free line consists of four flavors: Original, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic and Jalapeno. Now available near the refrigerated dips in the deli section at select Midwestern retailers, the hummus comes in 10-ounce and 12-ounce tub tubs with a suggested retail price range of $3.69-$4.99.

 

 

