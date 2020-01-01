Steve’s Mediterranean Chef Hummus

Known for its handcrafted Mediterranean recipes, Steve's Mediterranean Chef has expanded its product offerings with the introduction of a line of hummus based on a time-honored Lebanese recipe from the family of company founder and CEO Pierre Chammas. The U.S.-made gluten-free line consists of four flavors: Original, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic and Jalapeno. Now available near the refrigerated dips in the deli section at select Midwestern retailers, the hummus comes in 10-ounce and 12-ounce tub tubs with a suggested retail price range of $3.69-$4.99.