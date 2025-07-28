Stater Bros. Union Members Authorize Strike

Stater Bros. union members could go on strike, though a date for the potential action has not been set.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 324 members at Stater Bros. Markets voted late last week in favor of an unfair labor practice strike. The union represents more than 12,000 Stater Bros. workers across Southern California.

According to the union, workers are seeking living wages, affordable health care benefits, a reliable pension, more staffing and better working conditions. Stater Bros. has been accused of unfair labor practices, including surveilling union members, interrogating union members and failing to bring requested information to bargaining sessions.

“This vote sends a strong message to Stater Bros.: We’ve had enough of their union-busting tactics that undermine workers and silence our voices,” the bargaining committee said in a statement.