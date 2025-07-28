 Skip to main content

Stater Bros. Union Members Authorize Strike

Grocer and bargaining committee members will continue to negotiate this week
Emily Crowe
Stater Bros. union members could go on strike, though a date for the potential action has not been set.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 324 members at Stater Bros. Markets voted late last week in favor of an unfair labor practice strike. The union represents more than 12,000 Stater Bros. workers across Southern California.

According to the union, workers are seeking living wages, affordable health care benefits, a reliable pension, more staffing and better working conditions. Stater Bros. has been accused of unfair labor practices, including surveilling union members, interrogating union members and failing to bring requested information to bargaining sessions.

“This vote sends a strong message to Stater Bros.: We’ve had enough of their union-busting tactics that undermine workers and silence our voices,” the bargaining committee said in a statement.

“We’ve never had to take an unfair labor practice strike vote at Stater Bros., but the company has changed,” the committee continued. “Since March, we’ve pushed StaterBros. for real solutions to short staffing, unsafe conditions, and unfair wages, but all we’ve seen is disrespect of our rights as reflected in these ULP charges.”

In a statement shared with Progressive Grocer, Stater Bros. said: “We have negotiation sessions with the Union scheduled for this Wednesday, July 30, and Thursday, July 31. We are eager to return to the negotiating table to reach an agreement that reflects the value and importance of our store teammates, maintains the long-term health of the company, and helps us hold the line on grocery prices for our customers.”

The bargaining committee is planning a rally on Aug. 1 in the Southern California city of Long Beach.

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

