Stater Bros. Union Members Authorize Strike
In a statement shared with Progressive Grocer, Stater Bros. said: “We have negotiation sessions with the Union scheduled for this Wednesday, July 30, and Thursday, July 31. We are eager to return to the negotiating table to reach an agreement that reflects the value and importance of our store teammates, maintains the long-term health of the company, and helps us hold the line on grocery prices for our customers.”
The bargaining committee is planning a rally on Aug. 1 in the Southern California city of Long Beach.
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.