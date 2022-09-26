Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket

Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building.

The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally opened its doors in 1978. The older grocery store permanently closed its doors on Sept. 25, with all of its teammates transferring to other Stater Bros. locations.

“With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to make grocery shopping better for its residents. It’s a prime example of Stater Bros. providing consumers what they want, where they want it,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “We’re very proud of this store, and we’re sure shoppers in the community will love it, too.”

The new supermarket is larger and more modern, with amenities that cater to today’s consumers, such as full-service meat, seafood, service deli and bakery departments; plentiful fresh and healthy offerings; spacious aisles to maneuver about; and décor that’s reflective of the local community. Customers can enjoy food favorites like pan dulce, hand-prepared guacamole, aguas frescas, tacos and chicharrones. Convenient food options include fresh sushi created in-store by professionally trained sushi chefs and freshly cut fruit straight from the store’s fruit-cutting station. In addition, the store will have eco-friendly features like energy-efficient equipment and energy-saving LED lighting.

During the 8 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, Riverside’s own Norte Vista High School Band will provide live entertainment with Stater Bros. Charities to present a total of $30,000 in donations to six local nonprofit organizations. The store will open for business directly after the ceremony, with KOLA 99.9 broadcasting classic hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s live from the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The celebration will continue the following day with 99.1 KGGI playing the Inland Empire’s top hits from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.