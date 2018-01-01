State Bird Seed Snack Mixes

A new line of healthy snacks called State Bird Seed is based on a recipe invented by award-winning chefs Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski, who also own State Bird Provisions and The Progress, two Michelin-starred restaurants in San Francisco. Their restaurant's staff reportedly found the organic, vegan, gluten-free snack mixes so addictive that the duo made them available to the general public. Currently available in three flavors: Almond Rosemary, Sea Salt, and Furikake, the non-GMO snacks come in 3.5-ounce resealable bags that retail for a suggested $4.99.