Starlets bring value to the olive oil category from the experts.

Star Fine Foods, the world’s most trusted experts in olive oil since 1898 has added yet another sparkle to the Olive Oil category with their new 125 ml trial size Starlets. Their newest innovation, is intended to provide consumers a low cost, low risk way to trade from seed and vegetable oils to the healthier olive oil. Starlets will feature the same great oils you see from Star plus a few new flavors to experiment with.

Their size makes them the perfect complement to any gift basket, tabletop or picnic. Grocers can use the self-merchandising aspect of the Starlets in shelf displays, bakery racks, permanent freestanding racks or in logical impulse locations like the service deli, meat counter or the produce section. Each series of 5 oils will be available alone or in a 5-unit gift pack complete with a tasting guide and olive oil facts. Creating more consumption occasions while giving customers permission to have fun in the kitchen again is a small innovation that packs a huge punch for the growth of the category.