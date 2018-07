Stacy’s has introduced Cheese Petites, a snack said to simplify the combination of real cheese and crackers. The bite-size snacks come in two flavors: Parmesan with Rosemary, and Romano with Garlic and Pepper. They are baked with real cheese and packed with 6 grams of protein per serving, plus they’re a good source of calcium. The shelf-stable snacks are available in 4-ounce bags for a suggested $4.99 each.