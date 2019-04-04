Sprouts to Open 13 Stores in Second Half of 2019

Sprouts Farmers Market revealed that it would open 13 stores during the second half of 2019, among them five Florida locations and its first-ever store in Virginia. By the end of the year, the Phoenix-based grocer will operate 340 stores across 22 states.

The stores slated to open will be in Laveen, Ariz.; Lake Forest, Vista, West Covina and West Hollywood, Calif.; Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Jupiter, New Port Richey and Riverview, Fla.; Bel Air, Md.; Greensboro, N.C.; and Herndon, Va.

The Deerfield Beach, New Port Ritchey, Jacksonville, Jupiter and West Covina stores will feature Sprouts’ latest operational and design enhancements spotlighting department destinations and promoting customer engagement throughout the store. These features include marquee signage and display cases in The Butcher Shop and Fish Market, and a detached rectangular island in The Market Corner Deli offering made-to-order sandwiches, a salad bar, prepared foods, store-made sushi and fresh juice.

Each new store will employ about 140 associates. Grand-opening dates and hiring event details will be revealed as they become available.

Specializing in fresh, natural and organic products, Sprouts employs more than 30,000 associates and operates 300-plus stores in 19 states. The company is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.