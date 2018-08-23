Sprouts to Debut 1st PA Store

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its first Pennsylvania store Sept. 19, in Philadelphia.

The new store, according to PhillyVoice.com, will be located at Lincoln Square, a new mixed-use development project in South Philadelphia. The supermarket will be housed inside a 32,000-square-foot historic retail shed.

By the end of this month, Sprouts will have opened at least seven new stores, although most are located in, or planned for, the western United States. Currently, the closest locations to the Philadelphia store are two stores in the Baltimore area.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market operates more than 300 stores in 17 states from coast to coast, and employs 28,000 associates. The company is No. 21 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.