Sprouts to Enter 3 More States, Enhance More Store Designs in Q2

Sprouts is expanding its national footprint to include three more states in the second quarter of this year.

Among the nine new stores the natural grocer said it will open during the period are one each in Louisiana and Virginia, and two in Florida. The two Florida stores also will feature an enhanced layout that improve shopper engagement.

The most recent state the grocer added to its footprint is Pennsylvania, when it opened a store in Philadelphia last August.

Overall, the nine new stores will be located in Mesa, Ariz.; Los Angeles, San Jose and San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Jacksonville and Oviedo, Fla.; Baton Rouge, La.; Marlton, N.J.; Herndon, Va. Like last year, the grocer is planning to open a total of 30 stores this year, each of which is expected to bring around 140 new career opportunities to its local neighborhood. It plans to have seven of them open by the end of Q1.

Introduced in five stores last year, the enhanced layout – which also is coming to the Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo stores – features enhancements that highlight department destinations and promotes customer engagement storewide. It maintains center-store focus on produce.

Enhanced stores feature eye-catching marquee signage and display cases at The Butcher Shop and Fish Market, all emphasizing each department's knowledgeable staff and personal service. Moreover, a detached, rectangular island optimizes customer service and convenience at The Market Corner Deli by offering made-to-order sandwiches, a salad bar, prepared foods, fresh juice and sushi made fresh in-store.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market operates 300-plus stores in 19 states and employs more than 28,000 team members. It is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.