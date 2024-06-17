 Skip to main content

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation to Award $3M to Local Organizations

Retailer aims to advance community nutrition, health-and-wellness efforts
Bridget Goldschmidt
Sprouts Farmers Market AZ Program Main Image
Grants from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will go to support organizations like First Place AZ, which teaches neurodiverse adults independent living skills.

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is inviting organizations to apply for funding for programs that facilitate nutrition education, nutrition access and wellness for children and adults in the communities within Sprouts Farmers Market’s footprint. Sprouts will give a total of $3 million to about 300 local organizations. 

“Our 32,000 team members want to see our communities thrive,” noted Jack Sinclair, CEO of Phoenix-based Sprouts. “Supporting local organizations that focus on wellness and nutrition access is an important part of what we do.”

The foundation’s mission is to improve health outcomes by supporting nutrition education, nutrition access and wellness initiatives. Each grant will provide organizations with $5,000 to $10,000 in funding. The grant categories are as follows:

  • Sprouting School Gardens: Funding for new or existing school-based gardening programs that offer students hands-on learning opportunities that bring nutrition education to life.
  • Growing Healthy Kids: Funding for community-based programs devoted to children’s nutrition access, nutrition education, and health and wellness.
  • Wellness Across the Lifespan: Funding for community-based programs dedicated to adult health and wellness.

“Our goal is to help children and adults connect with vital resources, learn new skills, and improve their health and wellness,” explained Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “We look forward to working with over 300 organizations to drive meaningful impact in our communities.”

Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has given more than $20 million in grants to organizations involved in nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children take part in programs supported by the foundation each year, and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the next year.

The deadline to apply for a grant is July 15.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

