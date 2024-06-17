Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation to Award $3M to Local Organizations

“Our goal is to help children and adults connect with vital resources, learn new skills, and improve their health and wellness,” explained Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “We look forward to working with over 300 organizations to drive meaningful impact in our communities.”

Since 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has given more than $20 million in grants to organizations involved in nutrition education and wellness. An estimated 3 million children take part in programs supported by the foundation each year, and Sprouts expects to more than double its grant programs in the next year.

The deadline to apply for a grant is July 15.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.