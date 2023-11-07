Sprouts Farmers Market Teams With Instacart’s FoodStorm on Holiday Catering Services

Sprouts Farmers Market and Instacart have joined forces to introduce FoodStorm, Instacart’s order management system (OMS), at more than 400 Sprouts stores. The partnership will help streamline Sprouts’ existing catering operations and update its holiday inventory management, ensuring a seamless holiday season experience for customers and associates.

Sprouts is now accepting holiday season pre-orders with FoodStorm’s OMS. The addition of FoodStorm’s technology makes it easier for associates to process orders for turkeys, meats, fully prepared meals, party platters and other items. The OMS creates a digital catering experience especially built for grocery, enabling omnichannel ordering for customers.

“Sprouts is committed to providing a seamless customer experience across all facets of our business, and we’re thrilled to partner with our friends at Instacart to bring Foodstorm to Sprouts,” said Sprouts President and COO Nick Konat. “This will give our customers a new and convenient way to order better-for-you meals this holiday season.”

FoodStorm now powers Sprouts’ Turkey Tracker, which allows customers to see exactly where their order is in the production process. This replaces the previous system, which depended on a labor-intensive process for fulfilling in-store orders. The switch to FoodStorm’s platform eases strain on associates while providing a more seamless experience for customers pre-ordering and tracking their holiday orders.

“As the holiday season approaches, grocers brace for a surge in demand for prepared food that can increase their order volumes by up to 20 times the usual amount,” noted Rob Hill, general manager of FoodStorm at San Francisco-based Instacart. “That’s why we’re committed to investing in the most innovative technology solutions that will enable grocers to expand, compete and better meet the evolving needs of their customers. FoodStorm is designed for busy catering operations, ensuring that orders run smoothly, even during busy times like the holidays. With just a few clicks, customers can order their Thanksgiving feast or holiday meals, knowing it will be conveniently prepared for pickup at their local Sprouts store and allowing them to enjoy more quality time at home with loved ones.”

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates over 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 80,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.