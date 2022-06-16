Sprouts Farmers Market Partners With Instacart to Accept EBT SNAP Online

After gaining approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Sprouts Farmers Market is now participating in Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders that are placed through Instacart.

The service is available at approximately 380 Sprouts stores nationwide, and it is powered by Instacart’s Carrot Payments platform. Shoppers can simply enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their Instacart profile and add a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees.

“Sprouts is a leader in making the highest quality fresh foods accessible to all. Online shopping for delivery and pickup offers our shoppers that accessibility and convenience to fit any lifestyle,” said Nick Konat, president and COO at Sprouts. “Through this expanded partnership with Instacart, we can offer our customers the option to use their SNAP benefits when ordering their fresh and nutritious foods online, allowing them greater convenience, accessibility and affordability.”

“Instacart and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people with greater access to fresh food. Today, we’re proud to expand our partnership with Sprouts to allow more people to order nutritious foods and pantry staples online with EBT SNAP acceptance through Carrot Payments and Instacart Platform,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of access to food and nutrition at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Online grocery shopping shouldn’t be a luxury, and our goal is to make same-day delivery and pickup affordable for everyone. Through our deepened partnership with Sprouts, we’re helping to make the grocer’s expansive selection of fresh, natural and organic foods available to more families across the country.”

Sprouts expects EBT SNAP to be available directly through its website later this year.

In April, more than 100 stores operated by Bashas’ Supermarkets Inc. across Arizona began allowing EBT SNAP recipients to access same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders via Instacart. The service rolled out at Meijer stores in Michigan that same month, as well as at Wegmans stores throughout its seven-state footprint.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 associates at its almost 380 stores in 23 states, is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.