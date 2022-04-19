Spring Crossing Honey Malbec Glazed Grass Fed Beef Bowl

Spring Crossing Cattle Company prides itself on bringing premium, fresh beef with consistency and quality to the market. Choosing a transparently delicious product matters in a world with dozens of protein choices. We work hard to ensure that ordering your beef from Spring Crossing is a decision that will have you more than satisfied.

At Spring Crossing, we dedicate ourselves to changing the way the world thinks about how our industry produces meat, how healthy it should be, and how it should taste. We prove it every day with our nutrient-rich products, excellent customer service, and top-of-the-line quality control. So let us show you why our grass-fed beef is beneficial to you.

We stand behind a solid commitment to quality control for our beef products. From our pastures to our dinner table, you can trust us to provide you with healthy, safe, and great tasting meat we know everyone will love.

As the number of health-conscious customers looking for transparent, consistent beef continues to rise, you can be at ease having partnered with Spring Crossing Organic and Grass-Fed beef. Contact the JBS USA, Imports team today at 855-814-0963 or by emailing [email protected].