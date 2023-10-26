SpartanNash Works to Stem Holiday Hunger

SpartanNash is kicking off its annual in-store campaign aimed at curbing hunger in its communities. The Midwest retailer is raising funds for food pantries ahead of the holiday season, when food needs are often acute.

Between now and Nov. 5, shoppers can give $0.50, $1, $5, $10 at checkout or online through the retailer’s Fast Lane e-commerce program. Donations will support food pantries in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"Our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life includes providing accessible nutrition for those who are experiencing food insecurity," said Adrienne Chance, SVP of communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. "Year after year, we band together with our shoppers and associates to support local hunger relief efforts and help families in need enjoy the holiday season."

The food solutions company estimates that its store fundraisers have netted more than $2 million for food banks, providing more than 20 million meals to people across its footprint. "We are thankful for partnering with SpartanNash as they empower us to provide all our neighbors with healthy food access. Over 1,300 families rely on our 'Food Club' for food assistance every single week. In times of increasing challenge for many of our neighbors, we're grateful for partners that come together to ensure everyone can access the good food they need to reach their potential,” said Scott Rumpsa, CEO of one of the benefiting organizations, Community Action House.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.