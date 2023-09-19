Publix Kicks Off Service Week With Mobile Food Pantries

Publix Super Markets, Inc. is taking its hunger relief efforts on the road. Through its Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) arm, the Florida-headquartered grocer is rolling out several mobile food pantries to bring fresh produce and other items to food-insecure communities across its footprint.

The PSMC foundation donated $175,000 to Feeding America partner food banks to buy and equip the mobile units. Customers can walk up to the mobile pantries and choose items they want and need to feed themselves and their families.

Part of the annual Publix Serves Week, the effort includes other monetary assistance as well. Publix announced it is donating $6 million to 36 Feeding America partner food banks and more than 300 other nonprofit organizations. Earlier this year, PSMC offered a $4 million grant opportunity to area food banks to support nonrecurring capacity-building projects, bringing its 2023 hunger relief total to $10 million.

Publix team members are also taking part in Publix Serves Week in various capacities. The company reported that more than 7,500 of its associates are volunteering at 150 nonprofit organizations this week in a bid to alleviate hunger in their communities.

“Helping provide food to our neighbors in need is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts at Publix,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued support of hunger alleviation efforts in the areas we serve. Their support and our work with food banks throughout the Southeast provide nourishment and better the lives of families and individuals in our communities. We’re proud to do good, together.”

Added Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot: “One in 10 people in America experience food insecurity, so improving access to fresh, nutritious food is as important as ever. We know we can end hunger in America when we work together with communities, with people facing hunger and with generous partners like Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities. We are incredibly appreciative of their long-standing support.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.