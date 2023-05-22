Publix Discontinuing GreenWise Banner

Publix Super Markets is winding down its organic foods-focused GreenWise Market banner, opting to convert the eight concept stores to Publix-branded locations, according to local reports. Store transitions are expected to be made separately, with no specific dates announced.

The eight GreenWise Markets are located in Mountain Brook, Ala., as well as in the Florida cities of Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Lakeland, Nocatee, Odessa, Tallahassee and Tampa. The stores include features such as kombucha on tap; a curated selection of wines and imported cheeses; handcrafted sandwiches and pizza; and naturally derived personal care products.

“Our customers’ shopping habits have reinforced that they enjoy the attributes of a Publix Greenwise Market (PGWM) location, but within their traditional Publix shopping setting,” said Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager. “And therefore, the decision has been made to transition all eight existing PGWM locations to a traditional Publix Super Market.”

Herring further shared that learnings from the GreenWise concept will be applied to the latest Publix store prototype, the first of which was unveiled in Tampa earlier this year.

“It’s a larger format that offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy,” Herring said. “The new format allows for additional offerings that may include a Pours area and burrito, pizza and pasta bars, as well as upstairs and outside seating.”

In 2020, Publix shuttered two GreenWise locations it had operated in South Carolina, citing space constraints.

Meanwhile, the grocer has been busy wading deeper into the health care space, as well as the fight against food insecurity. Publix recently held its inaugural Hunger Summit with elected officials and representatives from Feeding America affiliates across the Southeast, as well as the USDA, to discuss how to work together to fight hunger.

Additionally, Publix opened its fourth telehealth site with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, in Beaufort, S.C., in January. Publix Pharmacy is also partnering with Manatee Memorial Hospital, in Bradenton, Fla., to bring patients access to bedside delivery of prescription medications prior to being discharged.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.