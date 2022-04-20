SpartanNash Names New VP of Strategy and Business Development

Another building block for growth is in place at SpartanNash, which has named Peter Anjorin its VP, strategy and business development. His appointment is the latest in a continual series of high-level hires as the food solutions company pursues transformational expansion.

Anjorin joins SpartanNash from his most recent position as head of product strategy for Whirlpool Corp.’s refrigeration business in North America. He worked at that company for 13 years in various roles across corporate strategy, marketing and merchandising. A Michigan resident, Anjorin earned an MBA from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Calvin University.

In his new role, Anjorin will drive strategic plans at SpartanNash, focused on partnerships, innovation opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions, among other responsibilities. He will report to Masjar Tavebi, EVP and chief strategy officer.

“As we accelerate our growth, Peter will play an instrumental role in generating customer-centric innovations in support of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” said Tayebi. “Peter’s almost 20 years of strategy, innovation and operations experience are a perfect fit with our strategic priorities to create shareholder value.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.