SpartanNash Names Chief Customer Officer

SpartanNash has promoted David Sisk to the newly created position of chief customer officer. Sisk joined the company in February 2020 as president of its military division. In his latest role, he will oversee customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. Sisk reports to President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“As part of our new corporate identity that we call Our Winning Recipe, we are focused on customer-centric innovation and creating solutions that support the diverse needs of the food retailers we serve,” noted Sarsam. “David will be critical in elevating the role of the customer in our organization and driving the success and growth of these relationships.”

Since coming to SpartanNash, Sisk has headed the strategic policies, goals and objectives of the military division, increasing the Defense Commissary Agency’s private label product offerings, which are primarily distributed by SpartanNash. Under his guidance last year, the military division boosted its gross-margin rates, achieved significant efficiencies within its network, and delivered more than 70,000 loads to domestic military families, and 7,800 containers and 16 emergency airlifts to troops stationed overseas.

Before SpartanNash, Sisk was president and COO of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based OSC-WEBco, where he oversaw worldwide strategic plans, profit and loss accountability, personnel, and global operations across all military divisions and more than 100 retail categories. He also held roles of increasing responsibility throughout his 30 years as a Procter & Gamble executive, among them leading U.S. and global shopper-based design and conceptual platform innovation across all of the Cincinnati-based company’s global regions.

Sisk is a board member for the Chesapeake, Va.-based nonprofit organization Honor and Remember. He was previously chair of the American Logistics Association board of directors and has received the American Logistics Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.