SpartanNash Fills Vital VP of IT Position

SpartanNash has named Yu Ying Seah as its new VP of IT global applications. He will head up the development and execution of the company’s applications roadmap.

As he oversees the delivery of business system initiatives, Seah will leverage his considerable company and industry experience. Formerly an independent contractor on SpartanNash’s enterprise applications team, he helped modernize the way the IT group delivers service to the business and played a key role in pricing and promotions automation, IT-enabled supply chain transformation and the launch of a new transportation management platform, among other efforts.

In addition to his work with SpartanNash, Seah served as a senior director of IT applications at SC Johnson. He also managed other global enterprise applications over the course of his 20-year career spanning locations in the U.S., Chile, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. A graduate of the National University of Singapore, he earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification for understanding all fundamentals of the Six Sigma system for process improvement.

At SpartanNash, Seah will report to Arif Dar, SVP and chief information officer. “Our IT applications are a key component to delivering operational excellence and insights that drive solutions in this rapidly changing marketplace,” remarked Dar. “Yu Ying has played a vital role in delivering leading-edge products and services that include convenient, technology-enabled experiences for our customers, store guests and associates across the company.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.