SpartanNash Advances Supply Chain Strategy With Promotion

Food solutions company SpartanNash has promoted David Petko to EVP and chief supply chain officer. Petko has 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience, in addition to a proven track record of transformational leadership and improved customer and associate satisfaction.

Petko joined SpartanNash in April 2021 as SVP and chief supply chain officer reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam. He oversees all aspects of the organization's global supply chain, which serves 145 company-owned stores and more than 2,100 independent retailers and national accounts throughout the United States, as well as U.S. military commissaries and exchanges around the world.

Since joining SpartanNash, Petko has successfully launched a supply chain transformation initiative to drive savings, optimize the network footprint and rationalize SKUs. He helped lead a new agreement with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors to expand the company’s distribution footprint on the West Coast and simultaneously reduce fleet mileage by 10%, which will lower greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 10,000 metric tons. Under Petko’s leadership, the supply chain transformation initiative is expected to realize cost savings of $15 million to $30 million.

“The SpartanNash supply chain is the backbone of our operations as a food solutions company,” said Sarsam. “Dave’s leadership has resulted in immediate impact on our productivity, making us more efficient and effective and enabling us to focus more than ever on insights that drive innovative solutions for our food retailer customers.”

Petko was previously SVP of supply chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers, driving operational efficiencies, safety, associate engagement, customer focus and innovative problem solving throughout the supply chain. During his 11-year tenure with C&S, he was also regional VP of operations, senior director ES3/D2S, director of operations, and general manager of two facilities.

Petko's promotion is one of several changes that SpartanNash has already made to its leadership team in 2022. Adrienne Chance was just promoted to SVP of communications from her previous VP title, and in January, SpartanNash appointed Amazon veteran Bennett Morgan SVP and chief merchandising officer.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers is No. 16 on The PG 100.