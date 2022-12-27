SpartanNash Helps Food Pantries During Holiday Season

Food solutions company SpartanNash and its charitable foundation have donated $400,000 to help fight food insecurity across the United States. Shoppers both online and in-store helped raise $313,000, and the SpartanNash Foundation made an additional donation that will go toward supporting local food pantries.

Leadership teams at each SpartanNash-owned supermarket selected a community food pantry to receive local donations, and the additional $85,000 donation was given to food pantries and food banks near the company’s distribution centers.

“SpartanNash is committed to providing access to quality nutrition as part of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” said SpartanNash SVP of Communications and Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation Adrienne Chance. “The holidays can put a strain on household budgets, and with inflation, everyone is feeling their grocery bills get a little tighter. That’s why this year, it was especially important for us to team up with community members to help our neighbors.”

The SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $2 million to support local food pantries since starting this annual fundraiser in 2016. As part of its recent Investor Day, the company also donated $25,000 worth of food to Feeding America as part of its Our Family Cares community outreach program.

