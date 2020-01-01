Soy-Free Eggs—In Demand & Hard To Find Until Now

For those with soy allergies or who avoid soy for other reasons, finding a soy-free egg is not easy. Our pasture raised soy-free hens are on a soy-free diet, making their eggs ideal for those with soy allergies and anyone looking for a good-for-you, Certified Humane, non-GMO egg.

Did you know:

Soy is among the top 8 most common food allergens.

Soybeans are the #1 genetically modified crop.

Soy depletes Vitamin D.

Our pasture raised soy-free hens not only eat a soy-free diet, but none of their feed contains genetically modified grains or other ingredients.