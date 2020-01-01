Soy-Free Eggs—In Demand & Hard To Find Until Now
For those with soy allergies or who avoid soy for other reasons, finding a soy-free egg is not easy. Our pasture raised soy-free hens are on a soy-free diet, making their eggs ideal for those with soy allergies and anyone looking for a good-for-you, Certified Humane, non-GMO egg.
Did you know:
- Soy is among the top 8 most common food allergens.
- Soybeans are the #1 genetically modified crop.
- Soy depletes Vitamin D.
Our pasture raised soy-free hens not only eat a soy-free diet, but none of their feed contains genetically modified grains or other ingredients.
Utopihen Farms’ Pasture Raised Soy-Free Eggs are just one part of our larger mission to create a better world which also includes practicing sustainable farming, supporting family farms and treating animals humanely. That’s why we give our soy-free hens the highest level of care, with space to spread their wings, snack on plants and bugs and live as hens should. Plus, their eggs are packed in planet-friendly, biodegradable and compostable cartons. Learn more about Utopihen Farms Pasture Raised Soy-Free Eggs and join us on the journey to better world.