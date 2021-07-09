Southeastern Grocers Honors First Responders on 9/11 Anniversary

As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Southeastern Grocers is recognizing first responders and honoring lives lost in the terrorist attacks. Southeastern Grocers is offering a 20% discount to firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers in its local communities who shop in its stores this Saturday with their Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie Rewards account.

In addition, the retailer will observe the anniversary of the tragic events with four moments of silence on Sept. 11 at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we remember this monumental day in history by honoring the courageous heroes that selflessly served our communities on that day that changed our lives forever and by recognizing our heroes who continue to serve on the front lines every day. We acknowledge the brave individuals who stand up when their neighbor is faced with danger, and we hope this act of gratitude will empower our associates, customers and others to spread kindness in honor of the 9/11 heroes and all those we lost 20 years ago. On this solemn day of remembrance, it’s more important now than ever that we stand in unity. We are stronger together,” remarked Anthony Hucker, president and CEO.

SEG regularly recognizes heroes within and beyond the communities it serves, with programs and campaigns supporting health care workers, military service members and their families and those impacted by hunger and natural disasters. This summer, SEG Southeastern Grocers offered grants to organizations in underserved communities as a way to address food insecurity and inequity.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.